Every quarter we analyze thousands of job posts from LinuxCareers.com - a linux only job board. This removes noise from general platforms where "Linux" is just a checkbox.

The data reflects what employers actually write in job descriptions, not surveys or self-reported figures.

One thing you won't find in our skill rankings is Linux or Unix itself. Since every job on a Linux-only board assumes Linux knowledge, tracking it would be meaningless. We only flag specific distributions (such as Ubuntu or RHEL) when a job post explicitly mentions them.