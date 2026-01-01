THE LINUX CAREER PLATFORM
Data-driven insights to help Linux professionals navigate the evolving tech landscape and accelerate their career growth.
NEW TO THE DATA?
Six steps to help you navigate the reports below and make the most of our quarterly analysis.
RESOURCES AND TRENDS
A visual breakdown of the most in-demand Linux skills across DevOps, cloud, and security roles. Updated quarterly based on thousands of job postings.Read more
Explore the most valued certifications for Linux engineers and track their market demand. See which credentials employers are actively seeking.Read more
Comprehensive salary data for Linux professionals across different regions and roles. Compare compensation trends and benchmark your earnings.Read more
We analyze thousands of job postings and industry reports to bring you actionable career intelligence.
Real-time analysis of job market trends, salary data, and skill demand across the Linux ecosystem.
Stay ahead with our continuously updated skill demand metrics and emerging technology trends.
Comprehensive guides to help you choose the right certifications for your career path.