LinuxCareer

THE LINUX CAREER PLATFORM

MASTER YOUR SKILLS.
ADVANCE YOUR CAREER.

Data-driven insights to help Linux professionals navigate the evolving tech landscape and accelerate their career growth.

VIEW SKILLS TRENDS
7,100+
Job Posts Analyzed
589
Skills Tracked
38
Certs Tracked

NEW TO THE DATA?

How to Read Our Data

Six steps to help you navigate the reports below and make the most of our quarterly analysis.

RESOURCES AND TRENDS

LINUXCAREER
Q1 2026 REPORT

Updated: Q1 2026 · 7,120 jobs analyzed

Skills

A visual breakdown of the most in-demand Linux skills across DevOps, cloud, and security roles. Updated quarterly based on thousands of job postings.

Read more

Certifications

Explore the most valued certifications for Linux engineers and track their market demand. See which credentials employers are actively seeking.

Read more
$ $ $

Salary

Comprehensive salary data for Linux professionals across different regions and roles. Compare compensation trends and benchmark your earnings.

Read more

WHY LINUXCAREER

We analyze thousands of job postings and industry reports to bring you actionable career intelligence.

Data-Driven Insights

Real-time analysis of job market trends, salary data, and skill demand across the Linux ecosystem.

Skill Trend Tracking

Stay ahead with our continuously updated skill demand metrics and emerging technology trends.

Certification Guides

Comprehensive guides to help you choose the right certifications for your career path.

ADVANCE YOUR LINUX CAREER

Free resources
Data-driven trends
Quarterly updates
START EXPLORING LEARN MORE